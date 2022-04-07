Hawkeyes offer LB Nigel Glover

After a visit to Iowa City this past weekend, Class of 2023 linebacker Nigel Glover now has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-3, 213-pound Ohio native, the offer came a couple days after he arrived home from watching Iowa's spring practice.

"Coach Wallace called my family and I and after a good conversation he offered me," said Glover. "I was very thankful due to the fact that they went through the recruiting process with my family and I the right way and built a relationship with us."

That relationship really took a step forward when Glover was able to make it to campus on Saturday and get to know the Hawkeye coaching staff, especially linebackers coach Seth Wallace and head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"The people there stood out on the visit," Glover said. "My family and the staff connected very well. We enjoyed our time around them. Coach Wallace is great. His interactions with people and players around the building stood out to my family and I. He showed me what it is like sitting in a meeting being coached by him and I appreciated that and liked his coaching style. Coach Ferentz was really genuine and stood out to my family and I as well."

Glover is also familiar with Iowa through a former high school teammate who he was able to catch up with during his visit this past weekend.

"I had lunch with my former high school teammate Jestin Jacobs and asked him questions about the program," said Glover. "It seems like everyone really enjoys each other there and had a good time being developed there as well."

Currently, Glover has yet to schedule his official visits, but said Iowa is likely among the schools that will receive one.

A three-star prospect, Glover currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Kentucky, Washington, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Connecticut, Liberty, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Massachusetts, and Eastern Kentucky.