Hawkeyes offer OL Leighton Jones

After steadily receiving more interest from the Iowa coaching staff in recent weeks, Leighton Jones officially added a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes on Monday.

For the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Jones, who finished third at the Indiana State Wrestling Tournament at heavyweight this past weekend, the news from Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett of a Power Five offer was a dream come true.

"Around three weeks ago, we had a conversation about what’s next, then we had another conversation last week saying after wrestling state finals he would get back to me, and now I've finally earned it," said Jones. "It doesn’t feel even real, I’m so happy. I've been praying for this moment for a while."

The Iowa coaching staff has had Jones on campus several times over the past year, including camp last June, the Hawkeye Tailgater in July, and a home game at Kinnick Stadium in September. Unlike most of his MAC offers, which are at defensive end, Iowa sees the Indiana native playing offensive line and lining up at center in college.

"I love the idea of playing center and being a part of such a great tradition of amazing offensive linemen," Jones said. "Mauling people and being held to the highest expectations in the program is a thing that would benefit me greatly."

In addition to Iowa, Jones currently holds scholarship offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Ohio, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, and Illinois State. He also has Power Five interest from Wisconsin, Illinois, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Purdue, and Cincinnati, among others.

Currently, up next on the recruiting calendar for Jones are scheduled visits to Illinois (3/4), Iowa (3/5), and Wisconsin (3/6).