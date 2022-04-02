Hawkeyes offer OL Logan Howland

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer a scholarship to Class of 2023 offensive lineman Logan Howland. For the 6-foot-7, 280-pound New Jersey native, the new opportunity came during a campus visit to Iowa City this weekend.

"I loved my visit," said Howland. "Meeting Coach Barnett and Coach Ferentz is a completely different experience in person. I really got to know them, the way they look at the game, and how important offensive line play is to them."

Howland, who is high school teammates with quarterback Marco Lainez, an Iowa commit, received news of the offer from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz on Friday.

"I was sitting in Coach Ferentz’s office with my dad, talking to him about the program and he told me he wanted me to be a part of the program and he offered me," Howland said. "I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play with my QB again."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 17 for Howland as the Hawkeyes join Rutgers, Michigan State, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Boston College, Duke, Virginia, Syracuse, Connecticut, Marshall, Kent State, and Massachusetts on his list.

Up next for the three-star prospect will be a pair of SEC visits later this month.

"I’ll be visiting Tennessee April 14th and Vanderbilt April 15th," said Howland.

Currently, Howland has not set a firm timetable on when he would like to make decision and may wait until June to further explore his options.

"I’m thinking about taking my official visits during the summer, but everything is still up in the air," Howland said.