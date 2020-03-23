The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer Class of 2021 offensive center Michael Myslinski. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Jacksonville native, who was originally scheduled to visit Iowa City during spring practice this month, received the news from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz this evening.

"I’ve been talking to Coach Ferentz, Coach Foster, Coach Polasek, and Coach Tyler Barnes for a long time," said Myslinski. "I talked to Coach Ferentz tonight over the phone and he officially offered me a scholarship."

"I had a visit set up for March 26-28, but because of the coronavirus I will obviously be unable to attend," Myslinski said. "I will be planning a trip this summer to visit and I’m extremely excited."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 15 for Myslinski as the Hawkeyes joins Oregon, Maryland, Louisville, Connecticut, Tulane, Marshall, UAB, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Akron, Eastern Carolina, Florida International, East Tennessee State, and Georgia Southern on his list.