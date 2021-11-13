Hawkeyes offer Olando Trader

During Iowa's bye week in October, defensive coordinator Phil Parker made his way up to Michigan to evaluate Class of 2022 cornerback Olando Trader, a Central Michigan commit. This weekend, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound Trader returned the favor as he traveled to Iowa City to watch the Hawkeyes play against Minnesota.

Right before the game, which Iowa went on to win 27-22, Trader had a chance to catch up with Parker, who officially extended a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"I was excited," said Trader. "I have been talking with them for a while and I finally got time to go up there for a game. Phil Parker, the DBs coach, was having a conversation with me and during the conversation he told me that I have received an offer to play for the Hawkeyes."

Along with watching the game, Trader also had a chance to see the surroundings in Iowa City and now plans to return for a follow-up visit next month.

"I mostly just got a quick tour of the athletic facilities, but the bit I saw was amazing," Trader said. "The coaches all were very nice and welcoming. I will be back up there December 10th for an official visit."

Trader, who made an early commitment to Central Michigan, has now picked up Power 5 offers from Iowa, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt this fall. Currently, he plans to make official visits to Nebraska on December 3 and Iowa on December 10 as he looks to make a final decision before the early signing date on December 15.