The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer a scholarship to Class of 2022 quarterback Jacob Knuth. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound South Dakota native received the news from quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe today after building a relationship with the Iowa coaching staff recently.

"I’ve actually been communicating quite a bit over the last couple weeks with recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes and with Coach LeVar Woods," said Knuth. "Based on our conversations, I knew their interest in me was growing."

"Then today, I had an awesome phone conversation with quarterback coach Ken O’Keefe," Knuth said. "We talked for a long time about my tape and all of the strengths he believes that I bring to the field. He really loves my footwork and my speed and thinks my dual-threat capability is something the Hawkeyes could really use. We talked a lot about my ability to drive the ball and throw with touch on deep passes."

"I am super excited and proud to receive an offer from such a historic Big Ten program and from Coach O’Keefe, who has such a great history of helping his quarterbacks reach the next level."

Overall, Iowa is the sixth offer for Knuth as the Hawkeyes join Minnesota, Army, Air Force, South Dakota, and South Dakota State on his list.

"It has been a dream of mine to play college football at the highest level and against the best competition," said Knuth. "I have worked hard to get where I am at and couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds."