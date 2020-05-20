News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 14:18:31 -0500') }} football

Hawkeyes offer QB Joe Labas

Ohio quarterback Joe Labas added a scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes today.

Blair Sanderson
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

With the Iowa coaching staff still looking for a quarterback in the Class of 2021, they extended a new scholarship offer this week to Joe Labas. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Ohio native, a Ball State co...

