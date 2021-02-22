HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer QB Nick Evers

Class of 2022 quarterback Nick Evers received a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday. For the 6-foot-4, 192-pound Texas native, the news came as a bit of a surprise as Iowa just recently started recruiting him, but quickly decided they liked what they saw on junior film.

"Honestly, I was caught a little off guard because we recently connected and are just now starting to build a relationship, but I'm very excited and extremely grateful for the opportunity," said Evers. "Iowa has a tremendous history and a great fan base, so I’m excited to learn more."

For Iowa, it was quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe that reached out and extended the offer Sunday night.

"Coach O’Keefe made the call and we had a great conversation about the program and how they are eager to take the next leap and they think I can help be part of making that happen," Evers said.

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 21 for Evers as the Hawkeyes join Florida, Penn State, Minnesota, Colorado, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Houston, Boise State, and Tulsa, among others, on his early list.

"I’m blessed to have 21 offers now and I can tell you that it’s not something I take for granted," said Evers. "Each of the opportunities are a blessing."

"While things have been coming pretty fast, I’m just trying to be measured with my approach," Evers said. "Fortunately, I have great circle around me to help me with all of this."