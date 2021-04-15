HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer RB Aidan Laughery

Class of 2022 running back Aidan Laughery added a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday.

"It’s an awesome school with a great football tradition," said Laughery. "Obviously Coach Ferentz has been there a while and that speaks to the program and tradition they have built."

For Iowa, it was new running backs coach Ladell Betts reaching out to extend the offer to the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Illinois native.

"Coach Betts and I had actually just first talked a few days ago and had a great conversation getting to know each other," Laughery said. "The tonight he texted and said he wanted to talk later, so we hooked up and he said they wanted to get that offer to me and get me on a Zoom here soon."

A three-star prospect, Laughery now holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, Michigan State, Washington State, Buffalo, and Illinois State. After wrapping up his spring season in the state of Illinois, Laughery plans to take his visits this summer, starting with Illinois on June 4 with more dates to be scheduled in the near future.

"I'm looking forward to being able to take my visits this summer with it being announced we can now and hopefully then make a decision," said Laughery.