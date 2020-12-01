HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer RB Eli Sanders

After staying in touch with running back Eli Sanders this fall, the Iowa coaching staff decided to take the next step and offer a scholarship to the Arizona native on Tuesday. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Sanders, a Boise State commit, was excited to hear the news.

"I’m blessed and filled with joy," Sanders said of the Iowa offer. "Speechless."

For the Hawkeyes, it has been running backs coach Derrick Foster and recruiting director Tyler Barnes staying in contact with Foster making the call this evening.

"I spoke with Coach Foster," said Sanders. "We have been building a relationship for a couple weeks now."

The Hawkeyes are still looking for a running back in the Class of 2021 and like what they have seen from Sanders this season as he has 136 carries for 1,039 yards and 17 touchdowns and 12 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown receiving through eight games.

"We haven’t got into the running back situation much, but I know they are looking for a very versatile back," Sanders said.

Currently committed to Boise State, Sanders is also considering Iowa and Iowa State and plans to make a final decision and sign on December 16. Later this week, the three-star prospect will be doing a virtual tour with the Iowa coaching staff as he continues to weigh his options.