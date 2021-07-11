Hawkeyes offer TE Addison Ostrenga

Addison Ostrenga, an Iowa baseball commit, now has a football offer from the Hawkeyes as well. A 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end, Ostrenga earned the offer after impressing the Iowa coaching staff at a pair of their camps last month.

"I went to the June 6 camp then came back June 18," said Ostrenga. "I got a tour of the football facilities, which were very nice, and I thought I did really well at both camps and the coaches said they really liked what they saw."

Tonight, the Hawkeyes followed up on that as it was Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz making the call to extend an offer to the Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native.

"I got to talk to Coach Ferentz today on the phone and that is when he offered me," Ostrenga said. "He said he really liked that I am a multi-sport athlete and how I compete."

Ostrenga, who attended camps at Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota last month, was thrilled to land his first Division I football offer.

"I was in shock," said Ostrenga. "I have always dreamed of playing sports in college and to have the opportunity to play football or baseball is a dream come true."

Now, Ostrenga will have a decision to make as he initially committed to Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller as an outfielder last summer. He has not yet had a chance to talk with each coaching staff about the possibility of playing two sports in college, but will be doing so soon and then thinking things over in the coming days.

"Right now I am unsure about what I am going to do," Ostrenga said. "I am going to talk with my family and make decisions from there."