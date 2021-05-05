HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer TE Andrew Keller

It has already been quite a week for Class of 2022 tight end Andrew Keller. First, it was new scholarship offers from Iowa State and Michigan State and then one from the Iowa Hawkeyes today. For the Iowa coaching staff, it was head coach Kirk Ferentz making the call to offer the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Wisconsin native this afternoon.

"Coach Barnes has been messaging me on Twitter then he gave my number to Coach Ferentz and he called just a little bit ago," said Keller. "He said he liked my film, how I’ve made the change from receiver to tight end, and he said with that said we’d like to offer you here at the University of Iowa."

"I froze up a little and was filled with joy for sure," Keller said. "I was pumped."

With the offer now in hand, Keller looks forward to learning more about the Hawkeyes and potentially making an official visit to campus this summer.

"We are talking later this week to discuss that," said Keller. "I’d imagine I’d plan on doing an official visit sometime in June."

Along with Iowa, Iowa State, and Michigan State, Keller also holds offers from Toledo, Eastern Michigan, and Eastern Illinois, and is receiving steady interest from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Arizona State, Purdue, and Tennessee among schools that have not yet offered.

Currently, he has a June 11th official visit date set for Iowa State and says he plans to discuss potential dates with Iowa, Michigan State, and Toledo in the near future.