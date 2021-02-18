HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer TE Chris Petrucci

Class of 2022 tight end Chris Petrucci has landed his first Big Ten offer, which came from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday. For the Iowa coaching staff, it was lead recruiter Seth Wallace making the call to the 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Illinois.

"I’ve known Coach Wallace for a little bit now," said Petrucci. "He invited me to the junior day at Iowa just before COVID started."

"I have been on their radar for a little bit and recently my head coach Dave Inserra got on a call with Coach Wallace and really pushed about the great things that I do," Petrucci said. "That combined with my film was what helped me receive the offer."

Petrucci, who visited Iowa City in early March of 2020, was excited to hear the news and likes what he has heard about the Hawkeyes thus far.

"I was super excited to receive my first Big Ten offer," said Petrucci. "I know that they have a very good program that can bring out the best in people and a good group of coaches and staff that can help you achieve what you want."

For Petrucci, Iowa is offer No. 11 overall as the Hawkeyes join Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota, Illinois State, and Eastern Illinois on his list.

"I think it is just the beginning," said Petrucci. "I feel very blessed to have received these offers without being able to put out junior film. Once we are able to begin playing again and I’m able to show how much I have improved I believe things will only get better."