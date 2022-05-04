 HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer TE George Burhenn
Tight end George Burhenn added an offer from Iowa on Tuesday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

After a visit from Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell to Mt. Vernon High School on Tuesday, Class of 2023 tight end George Burhenn has a new scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"We had a little combine workout at the school today where college coaches could come watch and there were a lot of coaches there," said Burhenn. "The Iowa defensive line coach was there and when I got home he called and offered me."

At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, there is a lot to like about the Indiana native, who finished last season with 28 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

"I think he liked my athleticism and my speed and the high ceiling I have," Burhenn said.

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 8 overall for Burhenn as the Hawkeyes join Iowa State, Army, Air Force, Nevada, Ball State, Ohio, and Indiana State on his list.

"It’s been crazy," said Burhenn. "It’s just a dream come true with all of this happening."

Burhenn, who visited Iowa State in March, hopes to schedule a trip to Iowa City soon.

"I’ll definitely want to get out there," he said.

See highlights from Burhenn's junior year at Mt. Vernon High School in the video below.

{{ article.author_name }}