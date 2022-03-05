Hawkeyes offer TE Jackson Carver

Tight end Jackson Carver picked up a new scholarship offer at Iowa's junior day today. For the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Carver, who reclassified from 2022 to 2023 after playing his first year of high school football last fall, that could be an opportunity to start college sooner than anticipated if he wants to pursue it.

"After the photoshoot in the morning, Coach Brian Ferentz walked my parents and I to the registration area and basically told me that Coach Kirk Ferentz will be offering me later," said Carver. "Then he spent a while explaining that they will take me in this year’s recruiting class so that I wouldn’t do a post grad year or also in the '23 class."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 19 for Carver as the Hawkeyes join Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and several Ivy League schools on his list. So far, Iowa and West Virginia are the two major programs with room for him as a Class of 2022 recruit instead of 2023 if wants to go that route.

"I do plan on doing a prep year, but nothing is official so this option definitely gives me something to think about," Carver said.

Overall, the trip to Iowa's junior day gave Carver and his parents a closer look at the Hawkeyes' program and has the Indiana native already trying to plan his next visit to Iowa City.

"I am impressed by the program," said Carver. "Obviously, there is a strong culture of tight ends so that was good to learn more about. I had a good feel for the campus and liked my experience there overall. I liked the area and the facilities were all great."

"My parents and I got a chance to meet with Coach Kirk Ferentz one on one, where he gave us a lot of great info and officially offered me," Carver said. "I had a great experience and might get down again for a spring practice if I can make it work out."

After visits to Pittsburgh and Iowa this week, Carver has Wisconsin up next on Sunday as he continues to research all of the schools currently showing interest.