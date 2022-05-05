TE Jackson McGohan adds Iowa offer

Class of 2023 tight end Jackson McGohan, a Cincinnati commit, continues to add new scholarship offers. That latest came from the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had offensive line coach George Barnett out to see the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Ohio native in person on Wednesday.

"Coach Barnett came in my school to get a look at me and see how big I was and to just say hi," said McGohan. "He said that they would be in contact and then I received a phone call from Coach Hodge. We chatted for about 20 minutes and he gave me the scholarship offer."

A playmaking receiver in high school, McGohan finished his junior year with 47 catches for 713 yards and 10 touchdowns, which intrigues the Iowa coaching staff especially new tight ends coach Abdul Hodge.

"He just said that he really liked my playing style," McGohan said. "He said that I will always be a threat in the passing game and that he would turn me into someone who could dominate the run blocking game and the receiving game."

The next step for Iowa will be trying to get McGohan on campus for a visit, which could happen next month.

"I'm looking to visit sometime this summer," said McGohan.

A three-star prospect, McGohan verbally committed to Cincinnati on January 19, 2022, choosing the Bearcats over scholarship offers from Iowa State, UAB, Charlotte, and Miami-OH at the time.

Since then, he has added new offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Indiana, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Kentucky, Boston College, Connecticut, Ohio, Toledo, Kent State, Appalachian State, Massachusetts, and Eastern Kentucky.