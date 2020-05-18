With a father, an uncle, and a cousin that all played tight end at the Division I level, you could say the position runs in the family for Mac Markway. That family legacy includes the University of Iowa, where his father Matt played from 1996-99. Today, one of his old college teammates, LeVar Woods, now an assistant coach for the Hawkeyes, reached out to let the Markway family know that Iowa is offering Mac, a Class of 2023 prospect.

"It was awesome because Iowa is my dad's old stomping grounds," said Mac Markway.

"I have known Coach Woods for a long time," Markway said. "He and my dad are friends and he's a great coach. I really respect him and Coach Ferentz."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 10 for Markway as the Hawkeyes join Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, and Texas A&M on his list. Still just a freshman in high school, the Class of 2023 prospect is taking all of the attention in stride.

"It is surreal and very exciting," Markway said. "I just can't wait to play ball with my teammates and coaches at De Smet and go for another state title."

Once the NCAA recruiting dead period is lifted - whenever that may be - Markway hopes to visit as many schools as possible including a return trip to Iowa at some point.

"I plan on trying to visit all of the schools that have offered me hopefully soon," said Markway.