The Iowa Hawkeyes extended a new scholarship offer at tight end to Sam LaPorta today. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound LaPorta, who hails from Highland, IL, received the news one day after getting a visit from the Iowa coaching staff.

"I’m really excited about the offer," LaPorta said. "It opens up another option for me and my future, so I have some things to think about."

The next step for the Hawkeyes will be getting the Class of 2019 prospect on campus, which could happen this weekend for an official visit.

"I’m trying to set one up," said LaPorta, who also holds offers from Yale, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Lindenwood.

As a senior, LaPorta put up huge numbers for Highland with 68 catches for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning first team all-state honors at wide receiver in Class 5A.



See highlights from LaPorta's senior year in the video below.