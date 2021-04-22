HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer TE Tommy McIntosh

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest program to offer a scholarship to rising prospect Tommy McIntosh. A 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver from DeWitt High School in Michigan, McIntosh has the frame to grow into a tight end, which is where Iowa projects him in college.

"I’m really intrigued with this offer given the success of Iowa's tight ends," said McIntosh. "The program is definitely still a powerhouse in the Big Ten and I would love to come visit and see what the school has to offer."

For the Iowa coaching staff, it has been recruiting director Tyler Barnes and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz leading their recruitment with Ferentz extending the scholarship offer on Thursday.

"I talked with Coach Barnes initially and then with Coach Brian Ferentz tonight," McIntosh said. "They both feel I can contribute in the pass game similar to the great tight ends they have had recently. They like to bring in more athletic tight ends that can develop and grow bigger, and they think I will be able to do that quickly and help boost their pass game."

A three-star prospect, McIntosh currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Air Force, Army, Toledo, Buffalo, Kent State, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Penn, Dartmouth, and Columbia.

"Right now, I’m taking my time to try and learn as much as I can about what each school has to offer," said McIntosh. "Obviously with the weird off-season, the time frame to make a decision is reduced quite a bit. I haven’t scheduled any officials as of right now, but I’ve been going and looking at places unofficially just to see campus and get a feel for it."