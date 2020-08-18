HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer teammates Micah Riley and Kaden Helms

The Hawkeyes have already had some success recruiting at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska, landing wide receiver Keagan Johnson in the Class of 2021. Now, the Iowa coaching staff is returning to the talent-rich program in the Class of 2022 after offering tight ends Micah Riley and Kaden Helms.

For Iowa, it was lead recruiter LeVar Woods that reached out to the two teammates on Tuesday night with the news of a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

"I just got done with eating dinner and resting my legs from a good practice and my coach Michael Huffman texted me and Micah asking us to give Coach Woods a call," said Helms. "We talked for about 20 minutes, just getting caught up with each other, and then he told me that they’ve been keeping a close eye on me for a while and felt that right now was the best time to offer me a scholarship."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 6 for Helms, a three-star prospect, as the Hawkeyes join Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa State, Purdue, and Buffalo on his list.

For Riley, a four-star prospect, it is already offer No. 16 with Iowa joining Nebraska, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, and Arizona State, among others.

With a father that grew up in the Des Moines area, Riley said the new opportunity from the Hawkeyes holds a special place in his heart.

"Growing up, Iowa was my dream school," Riley said. "I’ve been in love with the camps and team since I was little. It’s crazy to say I’ve accomplished a dream of mine that I’ve been wanting for so long. My dad grew up an Iowa fan, so it runs in the family."

While the offer from Iowa is new, LeVar Woods has been steadily building a relationship with both prospects throughout the recruiting process and goes back quite a ways with Riley's family.

"I’ve talked to Coach LeVar a lot," said Riley. "My stepbrother's mom grew up with him, so he’s like a family friend."