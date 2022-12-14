With Purdue going through a coaching change, Texas native Terrell Washington Jr. decided to reopen his recruiting and evaluate his options this month. One of the new ones now on the table for the versatile 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is from Iowa with the Hawkeye coaching staff extending an offer on Wednesday.

For Iowa, it was running backs coach Ladell Betts reaching out to Washington, who is currently on vacation.

"We've just been direct messaging since I'm on a cruise and he just said let's make it official," said Washington. "My versatility fits what Iowa is looking for."

A true playmaker with the ball in his hands, Washington finished his senior season at Wylie East with 598 yards rushing, 604 yards receiving, and 22 touchdowns. Last year, as a junior, he had 1,124 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.

"I just want to play," Washington said. "Wide receiver, running back, whatever the team needs."

Since decommitting from Purdue, Washington has heard from Iowa, Ohio State, Washington State, Tulane, and North Texas, among others. Originally, he was set to be an early graduate and start college in January, but now is hitting the pause button to make sure he finds the right home first and may wait until February to sign.

"It depends on the feel," said Washington, whose father played at Illinois. "I’m not in a rush."