Hawkeyes offer WR Jacob Bostick

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest to offer a scholarship to rising wide receiver prospect Jacob Bostick. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Illinois native received the news from Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland on Monday night after speaking with lead recruiter Seth Wallace and recruiting director Tyler Barnes in recent weeks.

"Coach Wallace reached out months ago and we have been in communication for a while," said Bostick. "I’ve been speaking with Coach Copeland and Coach Barnes as well. I am still learning about their program and will be meeting the whole staff very soon. But Coach Copeland and I got on a phone call later yesterday evening and that’s when he told me he was going to offer. My family and I were fired up and very excited."

Along with meeting the rest of the Iowa coaching staff, Bostick also hopes to schedule an official visit to campus in the near future.

"I plan to visit in June, but I'm still trying to finalize those details," Bostick said.

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 20 for Bostick as the Hawkeyes join Illinois, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Army, Navy, Air Force, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Kent State, Howard, South Dakota, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, and Illinois State.

"I am blessed," said Bostick. "No other words can describe it better. Being able to play and get the chance to ball out this year with my teammates means everything and I am extremely grateful for all of the coaches that believe in me and have given me an opportunity to pursue my dreams."