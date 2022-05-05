Hawkeyes offer WR Jaron Tibbs

Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaron Tibbs has added a new scholarship offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. For the 6-foot-4, 193-pound Indianapolis native, the opportunity came after staying in close contact with Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell as well as wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who was the one that stopped by Cathedral High School this morning for a visit.

"Their defensive line coach watched me play during the season while he was recruiting one of our defensive linemen and he’s the one who told the receivers coach about me," said Tibbs. "I went up there a couple weeks ago on a visit and he got to see me in person and said he would come up and watch me on our college day, which was today. Afterwards, he said he liked what he saw and then threw me an offer."

As a junior, Tibbs put up big numbers as he led Cathedral to its second consecutive state championship, finishing the season with 66 catches for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns, which showed the playmaking ability that Copeland is looking for at Iowa.

"He said that he is looking for a big receiver who can make the big plays and that I fit that," Tibbs said.

Last month, Tibbs was able to visit Iowa City to watch the Hawkeyes at work in spring practice and now plans to return for an official visit this summer.

"The facilities were nice and I loved how competitive their practice was," said Tibbs. "They were really getting after it."

A three-star prospect, Tibbs now holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Miami-OH, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Indiana State, Illinois State, and Colgate.