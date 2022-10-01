The Iowa Hawkeyes have joined the race for rising Class of 2023 wide receiver Ryan Mooney. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Michigan native picked up a scholarship offer from the coaching staff on Saturday during his game day visit to Iowa City.

"We started off with breakfast and got to see the weight room, which was awesome," said Mooney. "Then Coach Barnes brought me over to the field with my family where I met Coach Copeland and we got to walk on the field and watch some guys who were out there early."

"Then Coach Barnes took us to the recruiting room in the stadium where my family and I met Coach Ferentz, which was super cool," Mooney said. "We also got to meet a couple of other coaches on staff and get familiar with everyone."

"Then Coach Copeland came to the recruiting room and when he was about to leave, he told me that I have an offer to Iowa."

For Mooney, who recently decommitted from the Notre Dame baseball program, it is his ninth football offer overall as Iowa joins Boston College, Marshall, UNLV, Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, and Dartmouth on his list, and his first from a Big Ten program.'

"It's a dream come true," said Mooney. "It’s tough to describe in words how I felt, but it’s just an awesome feeling knowing such a historic program has given me a scholarship offer to play football for them."

"I’m really excited to learn more about Iowa and build a relationship with the staff," Mooney said.

Up next for Mooney will be visits to several more Division I programs as he starts to navigate his way through the recruiting process in a new sport now that he is primarily focused on playing football instead of baseball in college.

"I'm hoping to get to Duke, Stanford, Florida State, and Notre Dame games to name a few," said Mooney.

Mooney, who ran a 4.28 forty at Miami of Ohio's camp in June, is off to a fast start in his first season of high school football with 20 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns through five games at Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

See highlights from Mooney's senior year in the video below.