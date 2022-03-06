Hawkeyes on the loss to the Illini

While it was a frustrating way to lose a game on the road, Tony Perkins and Keegan Murray feel that there was plenty to build on from this game at Illinois. Perkins had his first career double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in the 74-72 loss to the Illini. Murray talks about the extra pass he made to find his brother for a potential game winning shot that just rolled out. They discuss the loss, what this team can do in the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, and if the missed foul shots and if that's a trend.

