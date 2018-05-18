Hawkeyes pick up DE commit
The Hawkeyes picked up another big commitment on Friday afternoon when 2019 defensive end Jake Karchinski verbally pledge to Iowa.
The 6-foot-5 and 245 pound Wisconsin native visited Iowa City on Thursday and made it official on Friday that he would be joining the Iowa program. Karchinski selected Iowa over offers from Syracuse, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), New Mexico, Ball State, and several FCS schools. He also had significant interest from Wisconsin and Iowa State.
I’m a Hawk!!!🐤 #swarm19 pic.twitter.com/X70Hg1Oqyq— Jake karchinski (@jkarchinski123) May 18, 2018
Karchinski becomes Iowa's 9th verbal commitment in the Class of 2019 and the first projected to play on the defensive line. Iowa is expected to take one or two more defensive linemen in the 2019 class.
This Sunday, Karchinski is scheduled to be at the Rivals Three Stripe Camp in Chicago and we will have more from him at the event.