The Hawkeyes picked up another big commitment on Friday afternoon when 2019 defensive end Jake Karchinski verbally pledge to Iowa.



The 6-foot-5 and 245 pound Wisconsin native visited Iowa City on Thursday and made it official on Friday that he would be joining the Iowa program. Karchinski selected Iowa over offers from Syracuse, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), New Mexico, Ball State, and several FCS schools. He also had significant interest from Wisconsin and Iowa State.

