Nicholas Baer has enjoyed the in-state games during his Iowa career, but those will come to a close on Saturday when the final game of the Big Four Classic is played. The senior forward discusses playing against UNI for the final time and his success in game played at Wells Fargo Arena the previous three years. Also, Joe Wieskamp will get to see a familiar face in a Panther uniform in star freshman guard A.J. Green. The two played together since sixth grade for the Iowa Barnstormers AAU program and enjoyed great success. He discusses facing Green and the end the of the in-state series played in Des Moines.

