HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes ramp up intensity, eye bounce back

After back to back losses for the first time this season, Iowa is in bounce back mode after Friday night's loss at Illinois. The road back started on Sunday at practice where according to the Iowa players, the intensity and effort on the floor was as high as it has been all season.

That bit of news was given by Joe Wieskamp and confirmed by Keegan Murray and Luka Garza when they spoke to the media on Monday afternoon. Listen to what the trio had to say about the intensity of the practice and if it will carry over the game on Tuesday night against Michigan State.

