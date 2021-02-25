HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes react to loss at Michigan

All American center Luka Garza put it simply, Iowa played approximately 24 minutes of good defense. What was required was 40 minutes and the result was Michigan was able to pull away for a convincing win on Thursday night on their home floor.

Following the loss, Garza, along with point guard Jordan Bohannon, tried to bring perspective to the loss to the Wolverines, how the Hawkeyes can bounce back, and their emotions seeing teammate Jack Nunge go down with an apparent knee injury.

