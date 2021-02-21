HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes react to win over Penn State and Garza's record

Two players who have had a hand in the dishing plenty of assists to Luka Garza over the years are Jordan Bohannon and C.J. Fredrick. They took a moment after the game to discuss the pride they took in having a hand in their teammate setting the all-time scoring mark in Iowa basketball history.



Bohannon also discusses his own march up the record books which is only three assists away from being #1 in Iowa history in assists. Fredrick weighs in on his ability to hit timely shots in big moments and how his foot has responded to playing two games in a row, which is something he hasn't done since the middle of January.

