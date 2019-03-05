There's a bit of a refreshed feeling for the Iowa basketball players heading into Thursday nights game at Wisconsin. There's also a strong feeling of determination after back to back losses and the fact that the Iowa players feel like they let one get away earlier this year when they hosted the Badgers. On Tuesday, Joe Wieskamp, Ryan Kriener, and Luka Garza discussed a team meeting this week to get back to what has made them successful this season and why the earlier Wisconsin game has stuck with them this year.

