After back to back losses, the Iowa basketball team has had a few days off to work on the defensive end of the floor. They will see if that work will payoff on Friday night when the Hawkeyes host Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The vibe from the Iowa players on Thursday was positive as they prepared for the Wolverines. We caught up with Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, and Connor McCaffery to discuss what they have seen on film from Michigan and their work on defense this week.

