Iowa's first meeting with Michigan State in early December didn't go very well. The Hawkeyes were blown out in East Lansing by 32 points. The Iowa players say that they are ready for the rematch coming up on Thursday night in Iowa City. Tyler Cook, Luka Garza, and Nicholas Baer discuss what they have to improve upon this time around to beat the Spartans and how shot selection and patience will be the key. They also discuss their hopes for a sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena and a full student section for the game.

