Hawkeyes Ready for the Return of Jermari Harris
After missing the first two weeks of the season due to a gambling-related suspension, Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris is back in the mix and listed as a starter. For a defense that has started strong, allowing 13.5 points a game through the first two contests of 2023, Harris is an added boost.
"Jermari is a great player," wide receiver Diante Vines said. "He's a veteran player who has played a lot. He's got great mirror technique and he understands the game well."
"In a game, we were sitting on the sideline and he's telling me, 'He's about to roll out and it's going back this way,' before it even happened," Vines said. "The play came out, the quarterback rolled out and threw a smack route over to the receiver. I was like, 'damn, he's been watching film!' That was impressive."
Harris did some impressing on the field in his last full season, too. In 2021, he registered 34 tackles, eight pass-breakups and four interceptions.
"He brings experience," Kirk Ferentz said. "Two years ago he was all of a sudden in there, and he stepped up and did a really good job. Talk about the human side of things, just to watch the growth we've seen with him over his career, it's been unbelievable."
"Two years ago, he developed into not only a good player, but a really strong leader on our team," Ferentz continued. "He's taken a lot of ownership. Talk about mentoring young guys, he's been active helping younger guys try to get better."
"You can tell he's happy to be back out there," middle linebacker Jay Higgins said. "He's a guy who loves football. He's fresh. Just having that senior our there and a guy that you can depend on. We'll be able to play some coverages we haven't played in the past -- we'll play some tighter coverages, so that'll be great."
Another vet and a player that has matched up with Harris, Nico Ragaini had some praise to share for his defensive counterpart.
"I think his best quality isn't even on the field -- it's his leadership quality," he said. "He's a great guy. I know he took Deshaun Lee under his wing the past couple weeks, just getting him ready for the games. I'm excited for him to get back out there and make some plays this week."
"It's definitely big [to get him back]. He's played some real minutes as a defensive back in the Big Ten for shit, five years now. I forgot it was his fifth year. I forget it's my sixth year sometimes. So, he brings a lot of experience. It's big for our defense."
Even one of the newer faces on the defense has recognized the value a player like Harris brings.
"He just watches film like he's playing every single week," linebacker and Virginia transfer Nick Jackson said. "I think he's been watching film the last two weeks super diligently. I think that's just who he is. He comes to get prepared. I'm really excited to see what he does and to play with him."
So, what are Harris's thoughts on returning?
In passing by him as he exited the football training facility this morning, I asked.
"I'm happy, man. It's exciting."