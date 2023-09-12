After missing the first two weeks of the season due to a gambling-related suspension, Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris is back in the mix and listed as a starter. For a defense that has started strong, allowing 13.5 points a game through the first two contests of 2023, Harris is an added boost.

"Jermari is a great player," wide receiver Diante Vines said. "He's a veteran player who has played a lot. He's got great mirror technique and he understands the game well."

"In a game, we were sitting on the sideline and he's telling me, 'He's about to roll out and it's going back this way,' before it even happened," Vines said. "The play came out, the quarterback rolled out and threw a smack route over to the receiver. I was like, 'damn, he's been watching film!' That was impressive."

Harris did some impressing on the field in his last full season, too. In 2021, he registered 34 tackles, eight pass-breakups and four interceptions.

"He brings experience," Kirk Ferentz said. "Two years ago he was all of a sudden in there, and he stepped up and did a really good job. Talk about the human side of things, just to watch the growth we've seen with him over his career, it's been unbelievable."

"Two years ago, he developed into not only a good player, but a really strong leader on our team," Ferentz continued. "He's taken a lot of ownership. Talk about mentoring young guys, he's been active helping younger guys try to get better."