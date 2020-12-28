HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes ready for Wildcats

If the Iowa basketball team needed any motivation following the Christmas night loss to Minnesota, all they had to do was look at the Big Ten standings and see that Northwestern is sitting at 3-0 in conference play. After watching film, the Hawkeyes are impressed by the Wildcats ability to shoot the ball and score. We visited with Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp, and Joe Toussaint to get their view on Northwestern, how the team is bouncing back from the loss to Minnesota, and how they are dealing with double teams towards Luka Garza.

