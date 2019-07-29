Last month, Class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman was at Iowa’s camp where he earned his first scholarship offer. This past weekend, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Wisconsin native was back on campus for the Hawkeye Tailgater, which gave him a more in-depth look at the football program. We caught up with Hinzman after the visit to get a complete update.

Q: What all did you get to do on the visit and what was the biggest highlight for you?

HINZMAN: It was so cool. I’m so thankful and honored to be invited to this. We learned more about campus, learned more about the culture, and I got to meet other recruits, which is exactly what I was looking forward to in this experience.

Q: Which coaches did you get to talk with and what did you take away from those conversations?

HINZMAN: I mostly talked with Coach Polasek, which I have nothing but respect for he’s just an awesome guy. I did get to speak with Coach Ferentz, which was an honor, and I got to learn about how much they care about me personally, which is just so awesome.

Q: What are your overall impressions of Iowa after leaving there today?

HINZMAN: Some overall impressions would be just be wow. They are a hard-nosed school and I absolutely love what they do and how they do it. Coach Polasek had a meeting with the offensive lineman where he showed us what the culture is there at Iowa and how we’re there to improve. I love how fired up he gets too. It gets me so excited for this season. He really does an incredible job.

Q: What’s next for you? Any more visits on the schedule or just focusing on your season now?

HINZMAN: Honestly, what’s next is my sophomore year of high school football and I could not be any more pumped. We’re going to have an awesome team this year and I’m so lucky to be playing with the group of guys I am. It’s going to be awesome.

Q: Other than your offers from Iowa and Wisconsin, what other schools are showing interest?

HINZMAN: Nobody. It’s just been these two and I am perfectly happy with that.