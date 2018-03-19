MORE: UPDATED ROSTER | SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION
The Iowa Hawkeyes kick off spring practice this week and now have an updated roster for 2018. In this article, we take a look at all of the changes from last year, the biggest weight gains, new additions, and much more.
---
Updated Weights
Levi Duwa from 235 to 270 (+35)
Bryce Schulte from 215 to 244 (+29)
Drew Thomas from 165 to 189 (+24)
Mark Kallenberger from 260 to 282 (+22)
Jacob Coons from 220 to 240 (+20)
Djimon Colbert from 215 to 234 (+19)
Shaun Beyer from 222 to 240 (+18)
Joe Ludwig from 215 to 233 (+18)
Austin Schulte from 258 to 275 (+17)
Coy Kirkpatrick from 275 to 290 (+15)
Trey Creamer from 175 to 190 (+15)
Drew Cook from 235 to 250 (+15)
Geno Stone from 195 to 209 (+14)
Camron Harrell from 181 to 195 (+14)
Brandon Smith from 205 to 219 (+14)
Ryan Gersonde from 185 to 198 (+13)
Brady Reiff from 260 to 272 (+12)
Dillon Doyle from 215 to 227 (+12)
Ben Campos from 213 to 225 (+12)
Anthony Nelson from 260 to 271 (+11)
Daviyon Nixon from 295 to 306 (+11)
Matt Hankins from 175 to 185 (+10)
Brandon Simon from 240 to 250 (+10)
Matt Nelson from 285 to 295 (+10)
Max Cooper from 175 to 185 (+10)
Chauncey Golston from 255 to 265 (+10)
Barrington Wade from 223 to 233 (+10)
Tommy Kujawa from 220 to 230 (+10)
Noah Fant from 232 to 241 (+9)
Josh Turner from 180 to 188 (+8)
Manny Rugamba from 185 to 193 (+8)
T.J. Hockenson from 243 to 250 (+7)
Nate Stanley from 235 to 242 (+7)
Keith Duncan from 173 to 180 (+7)
Nick Niemann from 225 to 232 (+7)
A.J. Epenesa from 270 to 277 (+7)
Romeo McKnight from 250 to 257 (+7)
Nico Ragaini from 185 to 191 (+6)
John Milani from 195 to 201 (+6)
Kristian Welch from 232 to 238 (+6)
Tristan Wirfs from 315 to 320 (+5)
Henry Marchese from 190 to 195 (+5)
Nate Vejvoda from 245 to 250 (+5)
Ivory Kelly-Martin from 195 to 200 (+5)
Wes Dvorak from 192 to 197 (+5)
Jack Koerner from 195 to 200 (+5)
Will Anthony from 265 to 270 (+5)
Parker Hesse from 257 to 261 (+4)
Caleb Shudak from 175 to 179 (+4)
Colten Rastetter from 210 to 213 (+3)
Cedric Boswell from 187 to 190 (+3)
Nate Wieland from 220 to 223 (+3)
Jack Hockaday from 232 to 235 (+3)
Amani Jones from 235 to 238 (+3)
Devonte Young from 200 to 203 (+3)
Kyle Taylor from 225 to 228 (+3)
Jackson Subbert from 237 to 240 (+3)
Max Duchow from 184 to 186 (+2)
Jack Kallenberger from 270 to 272 (+2)
Nick Easley from 203 to 205 (+2)
Austin Spiewak from 230 to 232 (+2)
Spencer Petras from 225 to 227 (+2)
Lane Akre from 240 to 242 (+2)
Jake Gervase from 210 to 212 (+2)
Miguel Recinos from 192 to 193 (+1)
Cole Banwart from 295 to 296 (+1)
Kyle Groeneweg from 185 to 186 (+1)
Toren Young from 220 to 221 (+1)
Aaron Mends from 227 to 228 (+1)
Michael Ojemudia from 200 to 199 (-1)
Marshall Coluzzi from 220 to 218 (-2)
Keegan Render from 310 to 307 (-3)
Dalton Ferguson from 312 to 308 (-4)
Ross Reynolds from 300 to 295 (-5)
Nick Anderson from 230 to 225 (-5)
Kyshaun Bryan from 210 to 198 (-12)
---
No longer listed
2 Brandon Bishop WR 5-9 180 Sr. Sugar Grove, IL Kaneland
21 Sam Cook RB 5-9 215 So. Fort Dodge, IA Fort Dodge
70 Lucas LeGrand OL 6-5 295 Jr. Dubuque, Iowa Senior
82 Adrian Falconer WR 6-1 192 Jr. Leesburg, Fla. Leesburg
83 Matt Quarells WR 6-1 193 Jr. St. Louis, MO Hazelwood Central
---
New additions at semester
7 Spencer Petras QB 6-5 227 Fr. San Rafael, CA Marin Catholic
41 Colton Dinsdale LB 5-11 215 Jr. Reinbeck, IA Iowa Western
43 Dillon Doyle LB 6-3 227 Fr. Iowa City, IA West
47 Nick Anderson LB 6-2 225 Jr. Waukee, IA Iowa Western
54 Daviyon Nixon DL 6-3 306 So. Kenosha, WI Iowa Western
86 Noah Feldman TE 6-4 230 #Fr. West Liberty, IA West Liberty
89 Nico Ragaini WR 6-0 191 Fr. East Haven, CT Avon Old Farms