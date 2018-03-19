MORE: UPDATED ROSTER | SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION

The Iowa Hawkeyes kick off spring practice this week and now have an updated roster for 2018. In this article, we take a look at all of the changes from last year, the biggest weight gains, new additions, and much more.

---

Updated Weights

Levi Duwa from 235 to 270 (+35)

Bryce Schulte from 215 to 244 (+29)

Drew Thomas from 165 to 189 (+24)

Mark Kallenberger from 260 to 282 (+22)

Jacob Coons from 220 to 240 (+20)

Djimon Colbert from 215 to 234 (+19)

Shaun Beyer from 222 to 240 (+18)

Joe Ludwig from 215 to 233 (+18)

Austin Schulte from 258 to 275 (+17)

Coy Kirkpatrick from 275 to 290 (+15)

Trey Creamer from 175 to 190 (+15)

Drew Cook from 235 to 250 (+15)

Geno Stone from 195 to 209 (+14)

Camron Harrell from 181 to 195 (+14)

Brandon Smith from 205 to 219 (+14)

Ryan Gersonde from 185 to 198 (+13)

Brady Reiff from 260 to 272 (+12)

Dillon Doyle from 215 to 227 (+12)

Ben Campos from 213 to 225 (+12)

Anthony Nelson from 260 to 271 (+11)

Daviyon Nixon from 295 to 306 (+11)

Matt Hankins from 175 to 185 (+10)

Brandon Simon from 240 to 250 (+10)

Matt Nelson from 285 to 295 (+10)

Max Cooper from 175 to 185 (+10)

Chauncey Golston from 255 to 265 (+10)

Barrington Wade from 223 to 233 (+10)

Tommy Kujawa from 220 to 230 (+10)

Noah Fant from 232 to 241 (+9)

Josh Turner from 180 to 188 (+8)

Manny Rugamba from 185 to 193 (+8)

T.J. Hockenson from 243 to 250 (+7)

Nate Stanley from 235 to 242 (+7)

Keith Duncan from 173 to 180 (+7)

Nick Niemann from 225 to 232 (+7)

A.J. Epenesa from 270 to 277 (+7)

Romeo McKnight from 250 to 257 (+7)

Nico Ragaini from 185 to 191 (+6)

John Milani from 195 to 201 (+6)

Kristian Welch from 232 to 238 (+6)

Tristan Wirfs from 315 to 320 (+5)

Henry Marchese from 190 to 195 (+5)

Nate Vejvoda from 245 to 250 (+5)

Ivory Kelly-Martin from 195 to 200 (+5)

Wes Dvorak from 192 to 197 (+5)

Jack Koerner from 195 to 200 (+5)

Will Anthony from 265 to 270 (+5)

Parker Hesse from 257 to 261 (+4)

Caleb Shudak from 175 to 179 (+4)

Colten Rastetter from 210 to 213 (+3)

Cedric Boswell from 187 to 190 (+3)

Nate Wieland from 220 to 223 (+3)

Jack Hockaday from 232 to 235 (+3)

Amani Jones from 235 to 238 (+3)

Devonte Young from 200 to 203 (+3)

Kyle Taylor from 225 to 228 (+3)

Jackson Subbert from 237 to 240 (+3)

Max Duchow from 184 to 186 (+2)

Jack Kallenberger from 270 to 272 (+2)

Nick Easley from 203 to 205 (+2)

Austin Spiewak from 230 to 232 (+2)

Spencer Petras from 225 to 227 (+2)

Lane Akre from 240 to 242 (+2)

Jake Gervase from 210 to 212 (+2)

Miguel Recinos from 192 to 193 (+1)

Cole Banwart from 295 to 296 (+1)

Kyle Groeneweg from 185 to 186 (+1)

Toren Young from 220 to 221 (+1)

Aaron Mends from 227 to 228 (+1)

Michael Ojemudia from 200 to 199 (-1)

Marshall Coluzzi from 220 to 218 (-2)

Keegan Render from 310 to 307 (-3)

Dalton Ferguson from 312 to 308 (-4)

Ross Reynolds from 300 to 295 (-5)

Nick Anderson from 230 to 225 (-5)

Kyshaun Bryan from 210 to 198 (-12)

---

No longer listed

2 Brandon Bishop WR 5-9 180 Sr. Sugar Grove, IL Kaneland

21 Sam Cook RB 5-9 215 So. Fort Dodge, IA Fort Dodge

70 Lucas LeGrand OL 6-5 295 Jr. Dubuque, Iowa Senior

82 Adrian Falconer WR 6-1 192 Jr. Leesburg, Fla. Leesburg

83 Matt Quarells WR 6-1 193 Jr. St. Louis, MO Hazelwood Central

---

New additions at semester

7 Spencer Petras QB 6-5 227 Fr. San Rafael, CA Marin Catholic

41 Colton Dinsdale LB 5-11 215 Jr. Reinbeck, IA Iowa Western

43 Dillon Doyle LB 6-3 227 Fr. Iowa City, IA West

47 Nick Anderson LB 6-2 225 Jr. Waukee, IA Iowa Western

54 Daviyon Nixon DL 6-3 306 So. Kenosha, WI Iowa Western

86 Noah Feldman TE 6-4 230 #Fr. West Liberty, IA West Liberty

89 Nico Ragaini WR 6-0 191 Fr. East Haven, CT Avon Old Farms