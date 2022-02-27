Hawkeyes roll to share of Big Ten title

Carver-Hawkeye Arena was sold out for the most anticipated regular season women’s basketball game in recent history and the crowd did not disappoint. Neither did the Hawkeyes. Lisa Bluder’s squad took advantage of a 33-14 second quarter and never looked back.

The 104-80 victory gives Iowa a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with the Ohio State Buckeyes. It is their first Big Ten title since the 2007-08 season when they also split the title with the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines took advantage of some missed rotations by the Iowa defense and knocked down some open 3pt shots. They took an early 13-4 lead and got it as high as 23-12, but the Iowa defense locked down for the rest of the half. A buzzer beater three point make from Gabbie Marshall cut the Michigan lead to 25-20 after the opening quarter.

The second quarter is what won this game. Iowa locked down on the defensive end, holding Michigan to 4/15 from the floor and outscored them 33-14 to take a commanding 53-39 lead into the break. That was it, the Hawkeyes never looked back.

Caitlin Clark made all four of her 3pt attempts in the third quarter, while Monika Czinano added six points. Going into the final frame, the Hawkeyes led 76-59 and the celebration had already begun in Carver and it continued well after the final buzzer, with the Hawkeyes winning 104-80.

Michigan finished with four players in double figures, including 18 points from Naz Hillmon, but it was not near enough. Caitlin Clark led all Iowa scorers with 38 points, including an insane 8/11 from behind the three point line. She notched a double-double with 11 assists and six rebounds. Monika Czinano scored 19 points on 9/11 shooting, while Gabbie Marshall added 14 points, including 3 three point makes.

Lisa Bluder also got great play from Kate Martin, Kylie Feuerbach and Addison O’Grady to help lead them to victory.

Iowa will be the #2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will face off against either Northwestern or Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will take the court on Friday against the winner for a shot at a semifinal appearance in the Big Ten Tournament. A win in the quarterfinals would put the Hawkeyes at 21-7 and would likely put them as a host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Plenty more to come on the Hawkeyes Big Ten regular season title…