Hawkeyes show toughness in win

After getting beaten badly on the backboards in the first half of the game, the Iowa players showed some real toughness in the second half, battling harder on the glass and actually ending up winning the rebounding battle.



Following the victory over the Nittany Lions, Kris Murray and Jordan Bohannon talked about the win. Murray discussed the change in attitude that the Hawkeyes took to win the rebounding battle in the second half. Bohannon, with his nephew on his lap, spoke honestly about his struggles making shots and how he felt knocking down a couple of big three's in this game.

