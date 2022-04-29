Hawkeyes shutout Huskers

All this talk about speeding up the game of baseball. The answer is Adam Mazur.

The redshirt sophomore mowed down the Huskers lineup en route to a 1-0 victory in the series opener in Lincoln. The game took just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

“Adam was the story, he was light’s out, in total command,” said Head Coach Rick Heller. “You don’t see many 1-0 complete game, two-hit shutouts in college baseball anymore. It was a special performance by Adam.”

It was one of those days where runs were going to be at a premium with how the wind was blowing,” said Heller. “It was a great pitcher’s duel. Mazur was tremendous for us, and Schanaman did a nice job for Nebraska.”

Shay Schanaman put together a valiant effort for Nebraska on the mound, going 7.0 innings and throwing 111 pitches. The lone mark on his outing was a solo home run off the bat of Izaya Fullard in the fourth inning. That home run proved to be enough for the Iowa win.



