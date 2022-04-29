Hawkeyes shutout Huskers
All this talk about speeding up the game of baseball. The answer is Adam Mazur.
The redshirt sophomore mowed down the Huskers lineup en route to a 1-0 victory in the series opener in Lincoln. The game took just 2 hours and 15 minutes.
“Adam was the story, he was light’s out, in total command,” said Head Coach Rick Heller. “You don’t see many 1-0 complete game, two-hit shutouts in college baseball anymore. It was a special performance by Adam.”
It was one of those days where runs were going to be at a premium with how the wind was blowing,” said Heller. “It was a great pitcher’s duel. Mazur was tremendous for us, and Schanaman did a nice job for Nebraska.”
Shay Schanaman put together a valiant effort for Nebraska on the mound, going 7.0 innings and throwing 111 pitches. The lone mark on his outing was a solo home run off the bat of Izaya Fullard in the fourth inning. That home run proved to be enough for the Iowa win.
Mazur threw a complete game shutout, holding the Huskers to just two hits and two walks, while striking out six batters. He ran into some trouble when free bases allowed Nebraska to load the bases with two outs. Mazur was able to strikeout Griffin Everitt to end the inning.
The Hawkeyes had seven hits on the day, including two by Peyton Williams and Keaton Anthony, but they were unable to grab any insurance runs for the Mazur on the mound. Iowa got runners on base in five innings, but went just 2/10 (.200) with runners on base. Luckily, Mazur did not need the extra help.
“I felt like I had good control of all four pitches today and I was locating well,” said Mazur. “I was getting ahead, throwing a lot of strikes and trusting my defense.”
Over Mazur’s last three starts, he has allowed just two earned runs over 25.0 innings of work, including 28 strikeouts to just two walks. That is good for a 0.72 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP.
“It was nice to gain a little more trust and keep stacking good starts and go out and give my team the best chance to win,” said Mazur.
With the win the Hawkeyes move to 25-13 on the season and 9-4 in Big Ten play. Iowa currently sits at #60 in the RPI rankings. Heller’s squad will look to clinch the series tomorrow and will have Connor Schultz on the mound, as he looks to replicate the outing, he had last week against Rutgers. Nebraska will send Emmett Olson to the mound. The game is at 2:05pm and will be streamed on BTN+.