Dembele joins Owen Freeman , Brock Harding , and Pryce Sandfort as Iowa’s four signees in its 2023 recruiting class.

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Ladji Dembele has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

LADJI DEMBELE (pronounced Lah-gee Dem-BELL-eh)

Forward, 6-foot-9, 250 pounds

Newark, New Jersey (St. Benedict’s Prep)

-Played the last two years at St. Benedict’s Prep

-Averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 assists last season

-Shot the basketball at a 52 percent clip from the field, including 36 percent on 3-pointers

-Helped St. Benedict’s Prep, ranked No. 6 nationally by MaxPreps, to a 25-1 record and a State Prep A championship last season

-St. Benedict’s Prep head coach is Mark Taylor

-Also played on the AAU circuit for NY Rens and NY Jayhawks

-Originally from Mali

-Moved to Spain at the age of 13 and the United States at 17

-Played for Mali U-19 team in the 2021 World Cup

-Totaled 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Puerto Rico at the World Cup

-St. Benedict’s Prep is the same school that former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany attended

FRAN McCAFFERY ON LADJI DEMBELE

“Ladji is a terrific young man. He visited Iowa City a few weeks ago and really fell in love with the University of Iowa. We love his game. He has skill. He can shoot. He can run. He’s bouncy. He’s physical. I believe he is a great fit with the other three players that we have in this class. St. Benedict’s is a great preparation for the college game.”