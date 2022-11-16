Hawkeyes sign Ladji Dembele
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Ladji Dembele has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.
Dembele joins Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort as Iowa’s four signees in its 2023 recruiting class.
LADJI DEMBELE (pronounced Lah-gee Dem-BELL-eh)
Forward, 6-foot-9, 250 pounds
Newark, New Jersey (St. Benedict’s Prep)
-Played the last two years at St. Benedict’s Prep
-Averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 1.1 assists last season
-Shot the basketball at a 52 percent clip from the field, including 36 percent on 3-pointers
-Helped St. Benedict’s Prep, ranked No. 6 nationally by MaxPreps, to a 25-1 record and a State Prep A championship last season
-St. Benedict’s Prep head coach is Mark Taylor
-Also played on the AAU circuit for NY Rens and NY Jayhawks
-Originally from Mali
-Moved to Spain at the age of 13 and the United States at 17
-Played for Mali U-19 team in the 2021 World Cup
-Totaled 17 points and nine rebounds in a win over Puerto Rico at the World Cup
-St. Benedict’s Prep is the same school that former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany attended
FRAN McCAFFERY ON LADJI DEMBELE
“Ladji is a terrific young man. He visited Iowa City a few weeks ago and really fell in love with the University of Iowa. We love his game. He has skill. He can shoot. He can run. He’s bouncy. He’s physical. I believe he is a great fit with the other three players that we have in this class. St. Benedict’s is a great preparation for the college game.”