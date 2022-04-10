Hawkeyes take series opener

The day started out very well for Coach Rick Heller and the Iowa Hawkeyes, as they picked up a victory in the series opener against the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 4-2. It was the first game of a doubleheader, after the Friday game was postponed due to cold temperatures.

Dylan Nedved was the starter on the mound and had a tough match-up against Cole Kirschsieper of the Fighting Illini, but Nedved battled all day. The redshirt senior issued lead-off walks in three of his five innings of work, but focused in when he needed to give the Hawkeyes a quality start.

“He wasn’t sharp, but he competed and did a great job,” said Coach Heller. “He fought through it, he buckled down when he needed to and toughed it out…To get out of there, with the mess he put himself in a few times, with only one run was pretty impressive.”

The Hawkeyes got on the board in the third inning with an RBI single from Michael Seegers and cashed in on a free base in the fourth inning. Peyton Williams drew a leadoff walk, while Keaton Anthony followed with an RBI double, which was followed by an Izaya Fullard RBI single. Quickly, Iowa had claimed a 3-0 lead.

Kirschsieper has been great in the Friday role for Illinois this season, as he entered the weekend with a 2.49 ERA, but the Iowa bats did what they needed to do against the lefty. Cole went 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out five.

Illinois got a response to the Hawkeye runs, with a Justin Janas solo home run in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 3-1, but that was all Nedved allowed for his outing. The final stat line for Dylan read 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks, while striking out six Illini batters.

Brendan Sher made it 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run to straight away centerfield. The home run was his second of the season and extended Iowa’s lead back to three runs.



