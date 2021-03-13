HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes talk beating Badgers

Who knew that the Iowa basketball team would be hanging their hat on the defensive end of the floor in March, but that's exactly what happened on Friday night. The Hawkeyes struggled scoring, but put up just enough points and more importantly played strong defense to help secure the victory.



Following the win, Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon discussed the importance of playing strong defense, the play of Joe Wieskamp as he tried to bounce back from an sprained ankle, and much more.

