Hawkeyes talk new starting lineup

The initial discussion of changing the starting lineup for the Iowa basketball team started last week before the Ohio State game was scheduled to be played. That game was postponed, but the new lineup took the court in the win over Minnesota.



On Tuesday, Jordan Bohannon and Patrick McCaffery discussed the change to the lineup, when Fran McCaffery told them, the reaction from Joe Toussaint, and they discuss what it was like to not have McCaffery on the sidelines for the last game (hint: it was quieter).

