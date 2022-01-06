Hawkeyes talk road loss to Badgers

When it got away, it got away fast from the Hawkeyes on Thursday night as they fell on the road to Wisconsin, 87-78. Iowa fell behind early and never could put a dent in the Badgers lead, falling behind by 13 points at the break and the lead grew to 20 in the second half.



Following the third straight road loss for the Hawkeyes, Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffery discussed what went wrong and where this game got away from them. Murray also discusses the spill he took in the second half and updated how he was feeling following the game, and they both talk about having a lot of teammates banged up and looking forward to a down weekend and some time to recover.

