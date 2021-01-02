HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes talk win over Scarlet Knights

Luka Garza said after the game that in his four years with the Iowa program he had not won a road game against a ranked opponent. He wanted to change that and the All American big man did just that, scoring 25 points. Garza was helped along the way by Keegan Murray, who came off the bench to score 14 points and he went a perfect 5-5 from the foul line in Iowa's 77-75 victory over Rutgers.



Following the win, Garza and Murray discussed the big plays and their role in the victory over the Scarlet Knights.

