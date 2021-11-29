Hawkeyes talk win over Virginia

After building up a big lead in the first half, the Iowa players knew a rally was coming in the second half from Virginia. The rally did come, but in the final seconds the Hawkeyes made the plays needed, including a game winner from point guard Joe Toussaint.



Following the one point win, we visited with Joe Toussaint to discuss his game winning shot and Jordan Bohannon, who led the team with 20 points to get his thoughts on the finish to the game and the toughness the team showed in a hostile atmosphere.

