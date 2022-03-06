Hawkeyes wrap up weekend with Sunday victory

Rick Heller and Co. needed that win. No doubt about it.

Aside from the win against Cornell College, the Hawkeyes had not played “Iowa Baseball” in over a weeks’ time.

For five innings today, it looked to be more of the same. Finally, the Iowa bats woke up, scoring six runs in the late innings to help them secure a 6-4 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

“With the way things have been going, it would have been easy, with the way that game started, to lay down and go home,” said Coach Rick Heller. “We kept playing and when you do that, good things usually happen, and the game comes back to you.”

Freshman Marcus Morgan just didn’t have it on the mound today and unfortunately, it led to an early deficit for the Hawkeyes. Kyle Russell reached on a leadoff walk and came around to score on a Bryce Matthews single, after a wild pitch moved him into scoring position.

Another wild pitch moved Matthews into scoring position and Justin Van De Brake drove him in with an RBI single of his own. Just like that, Iowa was down 2-0 before an out was recorded. The Cougars added another run in the second inning on a Will Cresswell single to make it 3-0.

Morgan would depart after just 2.1 innings and left Ty Langenberg with two runners on and just one out. Langenberg escaped from the jam and was incredible for the Hawkeyes on the mound. He settled the game down and threw 3.2 straight scoreless innings to give the Iowa offense a shot.

Cole McMillan had the Cougars rolling for five innings on the mound, as he struck out seven and allowed just three hits. McMillan finally departed after a leadoff walk to start the sixth and the Iowa rally started. An RBI double from Keaton Anthony got the Hawkeyes on the board, while a wild pitch scored Peyton Williams to cut the lead to 3-2.

That knocked reliever Cam Liss from the game, but Kolby Kmetko couldn’t get the job done. Brendan Sher delivered a two-run double down the left field line and Iowa took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning. However, it did not last very long.

Hylan Hall answered the Iowa rally with a 418-foot home run off of Langenberg, to tie the game at 4. Peyton Williams took that as a challenge and won. He led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a 422-foot rifle shot to right center field and Iowa regained a 5-4 lead.

“He’s a good leader, humble person, doesn’t say much and just goes out and does his job,” said Heller. “He’s not just a good hitter, but he’s a clutch hitter. He had a good weekend.”