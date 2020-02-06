News More News
Hawks add walk-on from Waukon

Waukon offensive lineman will be walking on at the University of Iowa this year.
Luke Feddersen • HawkeyeReport
Staff
An opportunity to live his dream and play college football at the University of Iowa is something that 6-5, 265-pound Waukon offensive lineman Asher Fahey felt was the right fit for him overall during the recruiting process.

Q: Why did you end up choosing Iowa overall?

FAHEY: The facilities are high end and the coaches really push you to do your best.

Q: How would you describe the Iowa facilities overall?

FAHEY: Their facilities are top notch. I have been very impressed every time I am down there to visit.

‪Q: What other schools were you considering?

FAHEY: I was considering Northern Iowa.

‪Q: How long has Iowa been recruiting you?

FAHEY: Since early on this football season.

‪Q: When did the walk on opportunity come and what was your process to come to a final decision?

FAHEY: The opportunity came when I was on one of my official visits. After seeing the facilities and coaches in person and talking with some of the guys on the team, I knew that I wanted to go to Iowa.

Q: What coaches did you speak with most and how was their influence on your final decision?

FAHEY: I spoke to Coach Polasek and Coach Bell the most. They both told me a lot about the program and the process, and it definitely helped me make my decision.‪

Q: Do they have a specific offensive line position in mind for you?

FAHEY: They haven't told me exactly what position, but I am willing to try whatever position they need me to.

Q: Did you follow Iowa growing up?

FAHEY: Yes, I have always been a Hawkeye fan.‪

Q: Did that factor into your decision at all?

FAHEY: Definitely. It has always been a dream of mine to play for Iowa.

‪Q: What does it mean to you to know that you will be living that dream next fall?

FAHEY: It means a lot. My whole family is Hawkeye fans and they are very excited as well.‪

Q: What were you able to learn about Iowa during your visits?

FAHEY: I learned a lot from my visits. I learned some drills that they do during practice and some technique that they use. I also learned a lot about how to handle school and football simultaneously.

Q: How do you feel about Iowa's 2020 recruiting class?

FAHEY: I think that it is very strong and there are a lot of good players.‪

Q: What was the hardest part of the recruiting process?

FAHEY: My recruiting process was very smooth, but the hardest part was finding time to go on visits.

‪Q: What are your workout plans going forward?

FAHEY: I am currently playing basketball and lifting four days a week. I am waiting to receive a workout from Iowa.

See highlights from Fahey's senior year at Waukon in the video below.

Iowa's Class of 2020 walk-ons:

Asher Fahey - 6-foot-5, 265-pound OL from Waukon, IA

Wyatt Wegener - 6-foot-2, 190-pound WR from Algona, IA

Jameson Witte - 6-foot-5, 265-pound DL from O'Fallon, MO

Josef Smith - 6-foot-4, 205-pound LB from Britt, IA

Sean Ormiston - 5-foot-11, 197-pound LB from Lena, IL

Gaven Cooke - 6-foot-1, 180-pound DB from Kentfield, CA

Zack Lasek - 6-foot-8, 245-pound DE from Ainsworth, IA

Andrew Wilson - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Sterling, IL

Jamison Heinz - 6-foot-0, 191-pound WR from Humboldt, IA

Jake Fisher - 6-foot-2, 180-pound DB from Treynor, IA

Jeremy Chaplin - 6-foot-2, 245-pound DT from Waverly, IA

Jack Johnson - 6-foot-0, 180-pound WR from West Des Moines, IA

Isaiah Wagner - 6-foot-4, 212-pound WR from Pleasant Hill, IA

Aaron Blom - 5-foot-11, 165-pound K from Oskaloosa, IA

