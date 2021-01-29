HawkeyeReport - Hawks frustrated by loss at Illinois

Between foul trouble for Luka Garza and a goaltending call being reversed late in the game on Joe Wieskamp, it was a frustrating loss for the Hawkeyes to the Fighting Illini. Garza was stuck on the bench for extended periods in the second half due to foul trouble and Wieskamp saw his shot attempt called good due to a goal tending, only to see is changed.



Following the hard fought loss, we spoke with Wieskamp and Garza about the loss to the Illini and the key plays in the game.

